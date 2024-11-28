Bears Fans, Irate at Matt Eberflus, Discuss Protesting to Call for His Firing
Chicago Bears fans are apocalyptically mad after their team's 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Many won't accept Matt Eberflus continuing as the Bears' head coach and are discussing ways to end his tenure.
After Eberflus mucked up the game's final offensive sequence, leading to time expiring while he still had a timeout in his pocket, most Chicago fans were done with him. Many took to social media to claim if Eberflus isn't fired by Friday, they should form a mass protest to push for his firing.
It's safe to say they're pretty upset.
This was the Bears' sixth consecutive loss, and third in a row against a divisional opponent. Chicago has lost its last three games by a combined seven points. Eberflus is not helping them win in close or late situations. They are now 4-8 this year and 14-32 in Eberflus's tenure.
The one bright spot for the Bears on Sunday was the second-half play of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns without turning the ball over.
Williams and the Bears deserved better from their coaching staff at the end of the game.