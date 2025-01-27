Bears Fill Out Coordinator Roles With 28-Year-Old OC, and Former NFL Head Coach
The Chicago Bears' new-look coaching staff is beginning to take shape.
With Ben Johnson installed as the franchise's next head coach, he's moved quickly to lock down both his offensive and defensive coordinators. According to reports, former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is headed to Chicago as the team's new defensive coordinator.
Additionally, the Bears now employ the youngest offensive coordinator in the league. Former Denver Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle, who is just 28 years old, has been named the team's offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Johnson, who at 38 is currently the second-youngest head coach in the NFL, will have an even younger mind helping to command Chicago's offense.
Doyle is a disciple of Sean Payton, having worked under him with both the Saints and Broncos as an offensive assistant. Now, he'll be the offensive coordinator for one of the most intriguing offenses in football, and is a few years younger than some of the players he'll be coaching, too.
As for Allen, he was fired as the Saints' head coach midway through the 2024 season. Prior to becoming the head coach in New Orleans, he served for seven years as the team's defensive coordinator and was also previously the head coach of the Raiders.