Bears Fire Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron After Third Consecutive Loss
On Tuesday, the Chicago Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, per multiple reports. Waldron was hired ahead of the 2024 season to oversee the development of Caleb Williams and appeared to do an okay job of that to begin the year. The Bears started off the season 4-2 with some very encouraging signs from Williams and the offense as a whole.
Then everything fell apart. The Bears have lost three straight games after getting pummeled by the New England Patriots, 19-3, at home on Sunday in Week 10. It marked the second straight game Chicago's offense failed to score a single touchdown and the unit has now gone 23 consecutive possessions without finding the end zone.
In Waldron's offense, Williams has averaged 198.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 24th among qualifying quarterbacks around the league. The Bears as a whole have averaged 277.7 yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL and Chicago is one of 11 teams averaging fewer than 20 points per game so far this year. Most problematically, Waldron hasn't found a way to scheme around a porous offensive line. Williams leads the league with 38 sacks taken and was taken down nine times against the Patriots on Sunday.
At times Waldron represented a slight improvement over last year's coordinator, Luke Getsy. But it clearly was not good enough and head coach Matt Eberflus was forced to fire his second offensive coordinator in 10 months.
Shortly after the news broke, the Bears announced passing game coordinator Thomas Brown had been promoted to replace Waldron.
The Bears will host the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.