Bears Add Former Packers Great to Ben Johnson's Coaching Staff

The new-look Chicago staff adds another NFL veteran.

Tom Dierberger

Al Harris talks before his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame on Sept. 2, 2021, at Lambeau Field.
Al Harris talks before his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame on Sept. 2, 2021, at Lambeau Field. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
For many years, Al Harris considered Soldier Field enemy territory as he donned the Green Bay Packers' green and gold as a player. But now, Harris will call the city of Chicago home.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Harris, a member of the Packers Hall of Fame, will join the rival Chicago Bears' coaching staff as their defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Harris is the latest assistant to be added to new head coach Ben Johnson's staff in Chicago, joining former Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, who will serve as the Bears' assistant head coach and receivers coach.

Harris spent seven seasons of his 14-year NFL career with Green Bay from 2003 to '09. He was named a Pro Bowler twice in that span in 2007 and '08, teaming up with Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson in the Packers' secondary. Harris was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2020.

In 194 career games for the Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams, Harris tallied 470 tackles, 140 passes defensed and 21 interceptions. He departed Green Bay one year before the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season.

Harris was hired as the Dallas Cowboys' assistant defensive backs coach in 2020 and spent five years there. He previously worked as a defensive assistant on Lane Kiffin's staff at Florida Atlantic in 2019 and coached the Kansas City Chiefs' secondary from 2013 to '18.

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

