Bears Add Former Packers Great to Ben Johnson's Coaching Staff
For many years, Al Harris considered Soldier Field enemy territory as he donned the Green Bay Packers' green and gold as a player. But now, Harris will call the city of Chicago home.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that Harris, a member of the Packers Hall of Fame, will join the rival Chicago Bears' coaching staff as their defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.
Harris is the latest assistant to be added to new head coach Ben Johnson's staff in Chicago, joining former Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, who will serve as the Bears' assistant head coach and receivers coach.
Harris spent seven seasons of his 14-year NFL career with Green Bay from 2003 to '09. He was named a Pro Bowler twice in that span in 2007 and '08, teaming up with Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson in the Packers' secondary. Harris was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2020.
In 194 career games for the Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Rams, Harris tallied 470 tackles, 140 passes defensed and 21 interceptions. He departed Green Bay one year before the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season.
Harris was hired as the Dallas Cowboys' assistant defensive backs coach in 2020 and spent five years there. He previously worked as a defensive assistant on Lane Kiffin's staff at Florida Atlantic in 2019 and coached the Kansas City Chiefs' secondary from 2013 to '18.