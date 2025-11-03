Bears Chairman George McCaskey Was So Fired Up After Shocking Ending vs. Bengals
Everyone associated with the Bears went on a roller-coaster ride as Ben Johnson's team built and then squandered a 14-point lead in the game's final minutes. Just when it was looking like Chicago's trip to Cincinnati would result in one of the more painful losses across the entire NFL this year, Caleb Williams connected with Colston Loveland on a long touchdown to secure a 47-42 victory.
The win allows the Bears to gain ground in the NFC North as both the Packers and Lions dropped their contests. At 5-3, the playoff picture is looking downright doable. Falling to 4-4 and allowing Joe Flacco to turn a precious win into a disastrous defeat would have presented an entirely different reality.
Bears chairman George McCaskey grasped that and celebrated accordingly after his team survived.
One usually doesn't see this type of raw emotion from front office types. Or such aggressive high-fiving. McCaskey really put his weight into those celebratory hand slaps. A nice fist-pump and brisk jog in the direction of a triumphant locker room? What a way to punctuate it.