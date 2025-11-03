Multiple Bengals Defenders Had Same Terse Message for Media After Collapse vs. Bears
The Bengals' defense is not holding up their end of the bargain.
Once again on Sunday, Cincinnati’s worst-ranked defense let the offense down. The Bengals offense scored 42 points against the Bears at home, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Even after the offense rallied back with two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game to retake the lead, the defense could not get one stop to win the game. Instead, the defense allowed Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to convert a third-and-10 and then connect with tight end Colston Loveland on a 58-yard touchdown to win the game.
The Bengals, who gave up 597 yards of offense to the Bears, became the first team to score 38+ points in back-to-back games and lose both games since 1966. Sure, the Bengals' offense turned the ball over three times which didn’t help, but scoring 42 points should be enough to get the win.
Not only did the defense cost the Bengals another game, but according to Mike Petraglia, multiple defenders opted not to speak to the media after the game, with some even laughing or declining by saying “Catch you on Monday.” While wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and running back Chase Brown passionately spoke to the media about the loss, safety Jordan Battle, rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart, defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. and defensive end Myles Murphy did not speak to the media, per Petraglia.
When Chase was asked after the game if as a leader it’s “good to get on the defense,” Chase responded, “I’m going to stay in my lane. I don’t want no defensive players coming chew me out about what the f--k I’m doing.”
One of the Bengals defenders that did speak to the media, linebacker Oren Burks, said after the game, “There’s gotta be no quit. I don’t see that on this team. There’s no quit in this team. We gotta rely on each other, trust each other and get back to work.” Burks also said they’re going to “fix” their run defense internally.
With hope running out on the Bengals’ season, Cincinnati’s defense will need to regroup over their bye week before they return in two weeks for a divisional matchup against the Steelers.