Bears GM Ryan Poles Addresses Viral Clip of Caleb Williams Struggling During Drill
Some footage from Chicago Bears training camp surfaced on social media this week, and it went viral for all the wrong reasons.
In the short video clip, Caleb Williams could be seen attempting a passing drill, but failing to put the ball on the target in any of his three throws. The former No. 1 pick appeared agitated as he flailed his arms in frustration after the unsuccessful rep.
It didn't take long for that clip to begin circulating, prompting general manager Ryan Poles to address it on Thursday.
"I knew there was a bad practice. I've seen clips on Twitter. I didn't know it was a national crisis of Caleb struggling," Poles said, via ESPN.
Poles made clear that the seconds-long video isn't giving him any cause for concern, and made clear that he felt the negative coverage of the footage was wildly overblown.
With Ben Johnson installed as head coach this offseason, Chicago has high hopes for Williams in year two after his rocky rookie season. One bad rep during training camp won't have any impact on how the franchise views its starting quarterback, and Poles indicated that much was being made of nothing in regard to the response to the short clip.