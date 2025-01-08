Bears to Interview Highly Regarded Big 12 Coach for Head Coaching Vacancy
Another candidate has emerged in the Chicago Bears' search for a new head coach, this time from the college ranks.
A Wednesday report from the Chicago Tribune claims the Bears are expected to meet with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell to discuss the team's coaching vacancy.
Campbell has been the head coach of the Cyclones since 2016 and has been connected to a number of high-profile openings in the past. He was rumored to be in the mix for the Detroit Lions job in '21 and has been mentioned in connection to various college jobs in his time in Ames as well.
The 45-year-old led Iowa State to an 11–3 record this season and a berth in the Big 12 title game where Arizona State topped the Cyclones. They then beat Miami 42–41 in the Pop Tarts Bowl to finish off an excellent campaign.
During his time at Iowa State, Campbell is 64–51 (45–36 in the Big 12), including a 9–3 campaign and a Fiesta Bowl win in '20. An offensive coach by trade, one of Campbell's star pupils with the Cyclones was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.
Before taking the Iowa State job, Campbell was the head coach at Toledo for four seasons where he went 35–15 and 24–8 in the MAC. He has twice successfully turned around struggling programs, so it's no wonder the Bears are interested.
Chicago fired head coach Matt Eberflus in late November during his third season with the team. Eberflus was 14–32 during his tenure.