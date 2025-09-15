Bears Pro Bowl CB Jaylon Johnson Out Indefinitely With Groin Injury
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson suffered a groin injury that will keep him out indefinitely at this time, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Courtney Cronin reported on Monday.
More information will come out as Chicago learns the severity of Johnson's groin injury. At this point, it's unknown if Johnson will undergo surgery, and it's unclear how much time the Pro Bowler will miss. If anything, he will miss the Bears' Week 3 matchup vs. the Cowboys on Sunday.
Johnson re-aggravated the groin injury during Sunday's 52-21 loss to the Lions. The cornerback missed all of the Bears' training camp, the preseason and the Week 1 matchup vs. the Vikings because of a preexisting groin injury. Now, he will miss more time.
Johnson exited Sunday's game in the second quarter after he broke up a pass and suffered the injury.
The cornerback is coming of two consecutive Pro Bowl seasons in Chicago.