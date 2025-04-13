Bears Make Kyler Gordon NFL's Highest-Paid Slot Cornerback
As the NFL draft looms, the Chicago Bears appear to have secured a key defensive piece for the near future.
The Bears are signing cornerback Kyler Gordon to a three-year contract extension worth $40 million with $31.25 million guaranteed, according to a Sunday evening report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gordon, 25, is now reportedly the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL.
Chicago drafted Gordon 39th in the 2022 NFL draft out of Washington, for which he played from 2018 to '21. The Mukilteo, Wash. native has racked up 207 tackles in his first three seasons—147 solo and 60 assisted—to go with five interceptions.
Gordon has started 34 of 42 games played in his career and defended 17 passes, and in 2024 he helped the Bears crack the top half of the league in scoring defense for the first time since 2020.
Chicago previously was slated to pay Gordon $3.7 million in salary in 2025, the final year of his rookie deal.