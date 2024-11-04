SI

Bears' Matt Eberflus Explains Why Caleb Williams Was Still Playing Late in Blowout Loss

Williams appeared to get injured on the final Bears play of the game down by 20 points.

Liam McKeone

Williams limped off the field after the Bears got blasted by the Cardinals
Williams limped off the field after the Bears got blasted by the Cardinals / NFL on CB
In this story:

The Chicago Bears got dismantled by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon and they may have suffered a more significant loss in the final moments of the blowout.

Despite being down by 20 points in the last minute and change, the Bears kept rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in the game. Not only that, but the coaching staff was calling passing plays. Murphy's Law was then enacted and Williams appeared to get hurt on the final offensive play of the game for Chicago. As he limped off the field, CBS's Charles Davis laid into the Bears' coaching staff for needlessly endangering their young quarterback.

One of the first questions directed to Matt Eberflus in his postgame presser was why he kept Williams in there. His explanation? To get him reps.

"Getting work," Eberflus said. "Getting work and getting timing, getting timing in the two-minute operation. That's what we're doing."

There is a time and a place for Williams to get two-minute drill practice in. This was not such a time nor a place. The Bears were completely out of reach and there's no reason to have Williams dropping back against opponents going full speed. There is nothing to gain and everything to lose in that scenario— yet Eberflus went ahead and kept him in anyway.

Not a banner day for the Chicago Bears. They are now 4–4 and host the New England Patriots next Sunday in Week 10.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL