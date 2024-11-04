CBS Announcer Rips Bears After Caleb Williams Appears to Get Hurt on Final Play
Caleb Williams may have an injury suffered during a play he shouldn't have been on the field for.
The Chicago Bears were being hammered by the Arizona Cardinals 29-9 without much time on the clock, yet decided to leave Williams in the game. On third-and-7 from Chicago's 40-yard line with 1:09 left, Williams scrambled for two yards. Then, with 33 seconds left he completed a short pass to Keenan Allen before getting hit and rolled up from behind. He appeared to be limping after.
CBS broadcasters Ian Eagle and Charles Davis couldn't believe the Bears had left Williams in with the game out of reach.
That's just a ridiculous decision. Williams was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and is the future of Chicago's franchise. He has shown enough good things this season to prove he is the guy moving forward. There was zero reason for him to be in the game down 20, especially after he had already taken six sacks and was under duress all game.
Head coach Matt Eberflus is going to have to answer some pointed questions about why Williams was allowed to go back into the game.
Williams completed 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards on the day, with no touchdowns or interceptions. Chicago's offensive line offered him virtually no protection and he looked like he couldn't find a rhythm all day.