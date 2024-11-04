SI

Bears' Matt Eberflus Roasted By Fans Over His Halftime Message to Team vs. Cardinals

This wasn't the most creative message.

Andy Nesbitt

The Chicago Bears went into Arizona on Sunday looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to Washington last week on a Hail Mary that will never be forgotten by the team or its fans. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, however, had their way with Chicago and rolled to a 29-9 victory.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus hasn't exactly won over fans since he took the helm in 2022 and his seat in Chicago is a hot one.

Eberflus angered fans even more on Sunday with an awkward interview coming out of halftime. The Bears trailed the Cardinals 21-9 when Eberflus was asked what his message was to his team.

"I told them that 'Hey, this is what the score is and we have each other,'" he said. "And that’s what we’re gonna do—we’re gonna execute on offense, defense and kicking and we’re gonna go out here and compete in the second half."

Here's that moment:

Fans were not impressed with that very generic message.

