Bears Penalty Negates One of Caleb Williams's Best Throws of Rookie NFL Season
Caleb Williams has shown flashes of his untapped potential during his rookie season with the Chicago Bears. But it seems that for every step forwards Williams takes, he and the team take two steps backwards.
That was certainly the case on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. Both offenses were abysmal in the first half, with neither team making a single trip to the end zone before heading to the locker room.
Williams and the Bears were on the brink of scoring a touchdown, but their scoring play was negated by a costly holding penalty. Williams rifled a dime to Rome Odunze in the end zone for a beautiful completion, but it was all for naught as a result of the offensive holding.
What a throw.
Williams threw across his body and hit Odunze almost 30 yards away square in the numbers. The only problem was how long the play took to transpire. Williams scrambling out to his left caused an offensive lineman to commit a holding violation in what was an elongated battle in the trenches.
Still, the jaw-dropping throw was on the money, and it was the latest bit of evidence in a long line of brief glimpses of the talent the Bears are looking to unearth in their franchise quarterback.