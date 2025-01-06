Bears Requested Interview With Mike McCarthy That Could Speed Cowboys' Timeline
The Chicago Bears are getting a move on their head coaching search.
Chicago, who lost 10 out of their last 11 games to close out the 2024-25 season, has made requests to not only interview several coordinator candidates across the league—but also a current NFL head coach.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, the Bears have officially sought permission to interview Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy for the job. Dallas has yet to respond to Chicago's request.
McCarthy was a lame-duck head coach with the Cowboys in 2024-25, playing out the final year of his contract without an extension. His deal expires next Tuesday, January 14—meaning if Dallas declines Chicago's request, they'd have to wait until after his contract expires to interview him.
For now, the Cowboys have an exclusive negotiating window of just over a week to decide on McCarthy's future with the team. Owner Jerry Jones was noncommittal as to whether he'll re-sign him after Sunday's loss to the Commanders:
"I don't know that I am considering making a change is really what I'm trying to say," Jones said. "Mike's one of the best coaches that I think there is. He was made the coach here because I thought that, and he's done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach."
Chicago's interest in the 61-year-old head coach puts some added pressure on ownership to make a decision.
"I have a lot of confidence in myself as a head coach,"McCarthy said following Sunday's loss. "I'm definitely in position with Jerry to move the program forward. There's no question about that in mind."
In five seasons as the Cowboys' head coach, McCarthy has posted a 49–35 regular-season record. He is, however, just 1–3 in the playoffs and has not advanced past the divisional round.