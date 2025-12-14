Bears WR Rome Odunze Pulled From Starting Lineup Minutes Before Kickoff vs. Browns
After missing last weekend’s Bears–Packers rivalry game, Chicago receiver Rome Odunze was listed as active ahead of Week 15’s matchup vs. the Browns. Odunze’s been dealing with a foot injury since October, and the injury sidelined him in Week 14 and limited him throughout practice this week.
However, minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Chicago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Odunze will officially be out for Sunday’s game. Odunze re-aggravated his foot injury ahead of the game—quite an unfortunate break for the Bears’ star receiver.
Odunze aggravated his foot injury during warm-ups, the Fox broadcast shared. It’s the second week in a row in which a Bears player suffered an injury during warm-ups after cornerback Kyler Gordon did the same last week.
Bears fans will likely learn more about the severity of Odunze’s injury after Sunday’s contest. The Bears play the Packers again next weekend, this time on Saturday night. The team will really want their star receiver back on the field for that matchup.
Through 12 games this season, Odunze has caught 44 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns.