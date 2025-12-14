SI

Bears WR Rome Odunze Pulled From Starting Lineup Minutes Before Kickoff vs. Browns

The receiver was expected to play on Sunday after missing last weekend’s game vs. the Packers.

Madison Williams

Bears receiver Rome Odunze re-aggravated his foot injury in warm-ups on Sunday.
Bears receiver Rome Odunze re-aggravated his foot injury in warm-ups on Sunday. / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
After missing last weekend’s Bears–Packers rivalry game, Chicago receiver Rome Odunze was listed as active ahead of Week 15’s matchup vs. the Browns. Odunze’s been dealing with a foot injury since October, and the injury sidelined him in Week 14 and limited him throughout practice this week.

However, minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Chicago, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Odunze will officially be out for Sunday’s game. Odunze re-aggravated his foot injury ahead of the game—quite an unfortunate break for the Bears’ star receiver.

Odunze aggravated his foot injury during warm-ups, the Fox broadcast shared. It’s the second week in a row in which a Bears player suffered an injury during warm-ups after cornerback Kyler Gordon did the same last week.

Bears fans will likely learn more about the severity of Odunze’s injury after Sunday’s contest. The Bears play the Packers again next weekend, this time on Saturday night. The team will really want their star receiver back on the field for that matchup.

Through 12 games this season, Odunze has caught 44 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

