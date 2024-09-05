Rome Odunze Gives Surprising Answer for What He's Most Excited About in NFL Debut
Rome Odunze knows just what he's most excited about a few days before his first NFL game. There is absolutely no way you'll guess what it is.
The Chicago Bears wide receiver was asked Wednesday what he was most looking forward to in his NFL debut. There were several directions he could have gone—wearing the classic Bears uniform, catching passes from fellow rookie Caleb Williams, his family seeing him realize his dream, etc. He didn't go with any of those. It turns out Odunze is most excited about a pair of planes.
Odunze claims he's really looking forward to the pregame flyover from a pair of EA-18 Growlers. He said, "In college, you're always in the locker room for the national anthem and the flyover. I'm a big fan of fighter jets. I'll finally get to see that."
While that's an off-the-wall answer to that question, it's pretty endearing.
After an All-American season at Washington in 2023, the Bears made Odunze the No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2024 draft. By selecting him after taking Caleb Williams with the top pick, the franchise is trying to create an elite quarterback-receiver tandem.
Odunze and Williams hooked up for a brilliant 45-yard pass play during the preseason that gave a glimpse into their potential. Bears fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the duo can accomplish in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.
Here's hoping the pregame flyover lives up to Odunze's lofty expectations.