Bears Make Significant Decision on GM Ryan Poles's Future With Franchise
The Chicago Bears are keeping their front office together for the foreseeable future.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the franchise and general manager Ryan Poles have agreed on a five-year contract extension—tying him to Chicago through the 2029 season.
Poles has been Chicago's GM since 2022, having previously worked in the Kansas City Chiefs front office from 2009 to '21. While the Bears have a record of just 15–36 under the 39-year-old's watch, his personnel department has done a quality job at re-loading the roster—acquiring the following players in recent years:
- QB Caleb Williams
- WR DJ Moore
- DE Montez Sweat
- WR Rome Odunze
- CB Kyler Gordon
- S Jaquan Brisker
- TE Colston Loveland
- WR Luther Burden
- LB TJ Edwards
- LB Tremaine Edmunds
- RB D’Andre Swift
- G Joe Thuney
- G Jonah Jackson
Now, they'll look to put it all together. Chicago hired Ben Johnson as their next head coach in January, and he too is tied to the franchise through the 2029 season.
The Bears open up the 2025 NFL season on Monday Night Football, taking on the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8 at 8:15 p.m. ET.