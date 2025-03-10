Bears Sign Center Drew Dalman to Three-Year Deal to Continue to Solidify OL
The Chicago Bears have continued to fortify the offensive line for starting quarterback Caleb Williams, as the franchise signed free agent center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal, which includes $28 million guaranteed, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Dalman is one of the top free agent centers on the market, and now joins a Bears offensive line that has added guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson via trade this offseason.
The four-year veteran has started 40 games in his career with the Atlanta Falcons, including nine last season. He missed eight games a year ago due to an ankle injury, and missed three games in 2023 due to other various ankle ailments.
When healthy, he's been one of the top centers in the NFC.