Bears Sign Grady Jarrett to Three-Year Deal Just Hours After Release From Falcons

Grady Jarrett signed with the Chicago Bears after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Chicago Bears keep making big moves on Monday.

After the Atlanta Falcons released former All-Pro defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, Chicago quickly swooped in. The two sides agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal with $28.5 million fully guaranteed. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news.

The 31-year-old Jarrett has spent his entire 10-year career with the Falcons. After Atlanta selected him with a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2015, he developed into a star and was named second-team All-Pro in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020.

Jarrett will join a revamped Bears defensive line that includes Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter, Andrew Billings and Day Odeyingbo. Chicago has also invested heavily in the offensive line so far this offseason, as general manager Ryan Poles leans into a winning through the lines strategy.

