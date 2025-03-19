Bears Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Return Specialist to One-Year Contract
The Chicago Bears have added another dynamic playmaker to the mix.
The Bears signed two-time Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay to a one-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.
Duvernay, 27, is entering his sixth season in the NFL. He played the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he made both of his Pro Bowls and one first team All-Pro. He then joined the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, where he featured in 16 games and tallied 11 receptions.
In his five-year career, Duvernay has returned two kicks for touchdowns. He led the league in average yards per punt return in 2021 with 13.8.
As a receiver, Duvernay has recorded 105 receptions and five touchdowns in his career. A former third-round pick out of Texas in 2020, the Sachse, Texas native will look to boost the Bears' special teams unit with his speed and elusiveness.
The Bears have been busy this offseason, re-tooling their squad ahead of the 2025 campaign. The addition of Duvernay is the latest in a laundry list of offseason moves from Chicago.