Caleb Williams soars up Chicago Bears player power rankings
After a chaotic win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, Ben Johson had a 5-word message for his Chicago Bears: don't apologize for a win. The Bears have strung together a couple of ugly victories, but there are no style points in the NFL. Wins are all that matter in the playoff race, which is why the 6-3 Bears find themselves in a rare position in the NFC North. For at least this week, the Bears are tied with the Lions for the division lead, ahead of both the Packers and Vikings.
Not only are the Bears winning, but they're back to winning off the arm of their second-year quarterback, Caleb Williams. His development is critical to Chicago's long-term success, which made his slump after the bye week so concerning, as we saw Williams' bad habits return.
Williams will likely still have some bad games this year, but it was a great relief to Bears fans to see him play so well over the past two weeks. His role in the Bears' unbelievable Week 10 comeback win over the Giants even has a case to be his best game yet as a pro. Either way, he's back at the pinnacle of the Chicago Bears player power rankings. Who else joins him at the top? Let's dive in.
1. Caleb Williams (Last week: 5)
Bears fans need to stop worrying about outside noise, quarterback rankings, and 2024 draft class comparisons. You have a franchise quarterback. Caleb Williams was the sole reason why Chicago fended off a feisty Giants team in Week 10. Despite numerous dropped passes and some iffy playcalling from Ben Johnson, Williams led two scoring drives in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, capped off by a 17-yard scramble for the game-winning touchdown.
It wasn't his flashiest game by the numbers as he finished with just 220 passing yards and a touchdown, but Williams looked like a 10-year veteran with the way he commanded the offense, kept his cool, and led his team to overcome adversity.
2. C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Last week: Not ranked)
Ryan Poles catches a lot of flak (rightfully so) from the fans for some of his head-scratching free agency moves, but adding C.J. Gardner-Johnson to relieve a banged-up secondary was an absolute homerun. He was spectacular on Sunday, picking up two sacks in key situations, including a pivotal third-and-seven late in the fourth quarter.
At this point, the Bears need to strongly consider bringing the veteran corner back in 2026.
3. Montez Sweat (Last week: 3)
Few Bears players have done themselves more favors over the past month than Montez Sweat. After recording just one sack through the first five games of the year, he now has 4.5 in four games, including 1.5 on Sunday. Through nine games, Sweat is on pace for 11 sacks. Is that great? No, but it would be a positive trend for Chicago's $98 million defensive end and could lead to even better showings.
4. Colston Loveland (Last week: 2)
While he didn't light up the stat sheet quite like he did in Week 9, Loveland stacked another good game. He recorded just 55 yards on 4 catches but came up big when he was needed the most. On a third and ten late in the fourth quarter, as the Bears were desperately fighting to get back into the game, Loveland hauled in a 20-yard pass while taking a big hit after the catch to keep the drive, and hope, alive.
It wasn't a great ball from Williams, and Loveland had to reach back to snag this one, but that's what playmakers are supposed to do. Help your quarterback and make a play for him so he doesn't have to be perfect on every throw.
5. Rome Odunze (Last week: Not ranked)
After not recording a single catch for the first time in his career in Week 9, Odunze responded in a big way against the Giants. The very first play for Chicago was a first-down pass to Odunze, a play that Odunze thanked his dad for in the post-game interviews, humorously referencing the social media stir caused by his father's criticism of the Bears last week.
Odunze finished the day with a team-high 86 yards and one touchdown on six receptions. Like Loveland, this was far from his best outing, but it was good to see him respond to adversity this way.