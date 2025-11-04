Caleb Williams game-winning drive keeps Bears afloat in Week 10 NFL power rankings
In one of the more exciting weeks of the 2025 NFL season, Week 9 saw some incredible games and upsets. The Panthers downed the 13.5-point favorite Green Bay Packers on the road, the red-hot Colts fell to the Steelers, and the Cardinals snapped a 5-game losing streak on Monday Night Football. However, the Chicago Bears' track meet victory over the Bengals trumps them all.
This was a game that saw eight lead changes, including two in the final minute, making for a wild Week 9 finish that left Bears fans speechless. Most importantly, it was yet another statement win for quarterback Caleb Williams. For the third time this season, Williams marched his team down the field and delivered a game-winning drive. Williams still has a lot to work on, but he's slowly putting together the resume of a franchise quarterback.
The Bears' heart-stopping Week 9 victory was a shake up for the NFC North race, and for the NFL overall. How far did they rise from my Week 9 NFL power rankings? Let's dive in.
1. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 6)
With that impressive win over the Chiefs, the Bills are back in the top spot for the first time since my Week 5 NFL power rankings.
2. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 4)
Are the Rams the most dangerous team in the NFC? It's sure looking that way.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 1)
The Chiefs are at 5-4 halfway through the season, good for third in the AFC West. Should we be worried? I'm not, and Chiefs fans shouldn't be worried either.
4. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 2)
For the sake of Colts fans everywhere, let's hope that butt-kicking from the Steelers on Sunday was more of a heat check than a 'crash back to Earth' game.
5. Detroit Lions (Last week: 3)
The Lions had a chance to take a commanding lead in the NFC North. Instead, they allowed J.J. McCarthy to hand them their third loss of the season, keeping the entire division within one win of each other.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 5)
I hate to drop the Bucs a spot during their bye week, but both the Rams and the Bills played their way into the Top 3 and I didn't feel comfortable dropping the Chiefs, Colts, or Lions out of the Top 5.
7. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 7)
The Eagles, meanwhile, get to stay put during their bye week.
8. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 12)
I almost elevated the Seahawks into the Top 5, but beating the Commanders isn't exactly a tough assignment. I still can't quite trust them enough to call them the best in the NFC, not until they get a more impressive win on their resume than beating the Steelers in Week 2.
9. New England Patriots (Last week: 9)
I wanted to move the Patriots up after their win, but I still can't justify putting them above the teams I currently have in the Top 8. Still, this is a dangerous squad and is on track to win their division.
10. Denver Broncos (Last week: 10)
You can pretty much take what I said about New England and apply it to Denver. A very good squad that isn't quite in the elite tier of teams.
11. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 11)
Anyone who still argues over whether Justin Herbert is a Top 5 quarterback can be safely ignored at this point. He is one of the very best in the business and deserves the respect that goes to quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 15)
The Steelers stopped their slide with an impressive Week 9 win, but can they maintain their two-game division lead over the suddenly resurgent Ravens?
13. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 15)
The Ravens have been getting healthy since their Week 7 bye and have now won two in a row. I think it's safe to say that Baltimore is back.
14. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 8)
I've been wanting to drop the Packers for a while now, and losing to the Panthers at home as 13.5-point favorites is all the justification I need. Despite the preseason hype, this Packers team isn't anywhere close to being a title contender.
15. Chicago Bears (Last week: 16)
Initially, I planned to bump the Bears up higher in my rankings but couldn't end up justify putting them above any of the preceding three teams just yet. That 47-42 win over the Bengals was fun, but it also exposed how much this team still has to work on.
16. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 13)
Is it unfair to drop the 49ers three spots after a win? Probably, but I still don't see this team going far with all the injuries to key players they've suffered, so I guess you could say I'm getting ahead of the curve by ranking them here.
17. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 22)
What makes the Vikings such a scary team? How about the fact that all they need is passable quarterback play to be able to beat anyone?
18. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 18)
Are the Panthers legit at 5-4? I don't think so, not with the way Bryce Young is playing. I still see this team heading for another rebuild.
19. Houston Texans (Last week: 17)
C.J. Stroud was concussed after a hard hit against the Broncos on Sunday and did not return. You have to hope that he'll be healthy going forward. If he's not, the Texans are in trouble next week against the Jaguars.
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 24)
I didn't really want to bump the Jaguars up four spots, but I couldn't justify putting them below the following teams.
21. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 19)
I almost dropped the Cowboys further, but I'm willing to believe that Week 9 was somewhat of a fluke for this team.
22. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 20)
The Falcons just keep finding new, heartbreaking ways to lose, don't they?
23. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 27)
The Cardinals look and feel like a team that should be so much better than they are right now, but at 3-5 I can't put them any higher than this.
24. New York Giants (Last week: 25)
Why did the Giants move up one spot after a loss? Because another team, a division rival in fact, deserves their No. 25 spot.
25. Washington Commanders (Last week: 21)
The Commanders were a bad team even before getting bit by the injury bug, but now, sitting at 3-6 with yet another major injury to quarterback Jayden Daniels, their season is over. Time for Commanders fans to fire up those mock draft simulators.
26. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 26)
The Browns stay put during their bye week.
27. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 23)
Even when Joe Burrow returns, this Bengals team will still be awful. Their defense is a complete non-factor in most games and will continue to be the reason why they are losing.
28. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 28)
The Dolphins are about to hit reset after 2025. They've already fired GM Chris Grier just days before the trade deadline and are now trading away players that were once considered core young contributors.
29. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 29)
It's starting to look like the Titans made a huge mistake in throwing Cam Ward to the wolves in his rookie season. The kid probably could have used a year on the bench behind a veteran. His 13.8 QBR on Sunday is, amazingly, only his third-worst outing this season.
30. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 30)
Benching Spencer Rattler for Tyler Shough makes sense; you have to see what the rookie can do. But ultimately, the Saints are just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
31. New York Jets (Last week: 31)
The Jets had a bye week so they stay put.
32. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 32)
Brock Bowers' triumphant and explosive return from injury at least makes the Raiders watchable, but this is still likely a very bad team.