Chicago Bears ascend to rare position in the NFC North
With the final gun of Green Bay's 10-7 loss to Philadelphia at Lambeau Field Friday night, the Bears owned an unfamiliar position in the NFC North.
They are tied for first place with the Detroit Lions. Technically, they would lose a tiebreaker to Detroit because of their loss to the Lions in Week 2, but at this point the playoffs are nine weeks away and tiebreakers are unnecessary. Besides, they also have another game left with Detroit to finish the regular season.
The Bears are 6-3, like Detroit, and the Packers are half a game back at 5-3-1.
Minnesota, waiting Sunday to host the Bears, is 4-5 and in last place.
The last time the Bears were in first place this late in the season was in 2018 when they were 6-3 en route to a 12-4 finish and an NFC North title.
In 2020, they were tied with Green Bay in first after seven games at 5-2 but then went on a six-game losing streak before finishing strong to make the playoffs as a wild card at 8-8 under Matt Nagy.
Of course, Ben Johnson isn't getting too excited about the idea of being atop the division this early, or letting the team be too concerned about it.
"We understand the urgency that's at hand," Johnson said during his Monday press conference. "We know where we are in the NFC right now.
"But I think the biggest thing in the message to the team is we're a 6-3 team right now that's looking to get to 7-3.”
That would be Sunday in Minneapolis against a Vikings team they blew an 11-point lead against at home to start the season on Monday Night Football.
NFC North Standings
Team
Won
Lost
Tied
GB
Pct.
Lions*
6
3
0
-
.667
BEARS
6
3
0
-
.667
Packers
5
3
1
1/2
.611
Vikings
4
5
0
2
.444
*Own head-to-head tiebreaker.
