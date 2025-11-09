Studs from Bears' unbelievable Week 10 comeback win over Giants
As it was in Week 9, the Chicago Bears got just about everything wrong in the first half of their Week 10 matchup with the New York Giants. Receivers couldn't hang onto perfectly placed passes, the defense got carved up by a rookie quarterback, and Ben Johnson had one of his worst games as a playcaller in Chicago.
For much of the afternoon, it looked like the Giants would steal this one from the Bears, but the G-Men forgot about one man: Caleb Williams. For the fifth time in his 26 career starts, Williams led a game-winning drive, capped off by a touchdown scramble that he carried in himself, scampering along the sidelines to complete the 24-20 comeback victory.
The Bears now sit at 6-3 and can celebrate a second straight win. It was an ugly win, but don't forget about Ben Johnson's 5-word message after the Bears' Week 9 win: don't apologize for a win. They'll identify all their problems and work at them in practice this week, but that's for later. For now, which players stood out the most in Week 10? Let's take a look.
1. Caleb Williams
His stat sheet won't look as good as it should have, thanks to some atrocious drops by his receivers, but Williams was instrumental to this Bears win and proved once again that he's got ice in his veins. Regardless, Williams finished with 220 passing yards and a touchdown on 20-of-36 passing, plus 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Bears fans, please tune out all the outside noise and the comparisons. You have yourself a franchise quarterback.
2. C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Give Ryan Poles some credit because he absolutely nailed the signing of C.J. Gardner-Johnson last week. For a short-term replacement for injured nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon, Gardner-Johnson has been incredible, registering three sacks in the two games he's been with Chicago, two of which came against the Giants in key situations.
3. Montez Sweat
I've been hard on Montez Sweat early on this season, but credit where credit is due. He's been on fire lately, recording at least one sack in each of his last four games and getting constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. On Sunday, he came up with 1.5 sacks, including a critical 4th-down stop early in the first quarter along with Gervon Dexter Sr.
He still has a long way to go to live up to his hefty four-year, $98 million contract extension, in my opinion, but it's good to see him becoming a fixture of Dennis Allen's defense.