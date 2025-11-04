Bears rookies shine in first appearance on Chicago Bears player power rankings
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles caught a lot of flak this offseason for an apparent failure to upgrade his running back room, but he seems to be enjoying the last laugh. On Sunday, the NFL world watched as Poles' seventh-round rookie running back Kyle Monangai gashed the Cincinnati Bengals for 176 yards on just 26 rush attempts, good for 6.8 yards per carry. A 'chronic' D'Andre Swift injury opened the door of opportunity for Monangai in Week 9 and he barreled right through.
Following his explosive debut, Monangai, who is looking like the biggest steal in the 2025 NFL draft, will now make his debut in my Chicago Bears player power rankings. Where does he land? And can Caleb Williams work his way back into the Top 5? Let's take a look.
1. Kyle Monangai (Last week: Not ranked)
After a debut like that, there's no way for Monangai to be anywhere except at the very top of my rankings. He played a distinctly Chicago Bears style of football on Sunday, crashing through defenders, breaking tackles, and picking up tough yards in 'gotta have it' situations. He didn't find the endzone in this game, but it was Monangai's relentless attack that kept the Bears offense on schedule.
2. Colston Loveland (Last week: Not ranked)
Monangai wasn't the only rookie to see an increased role following an injury to a veteran. Cole Kmet suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Week 9 and was eventually ruled out, leading to Colston Loveland taking over as the TE1 and putting up TE1 numbers. Loveland finished the day with 6 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with just 17 seconds remaining.
3. Montez Sweat (Last week: 4)
At this point, we have to start talking about Montez Sweat. He's up to three sacks and two forced fumbles in his last four games while racking up an impressive 23 pressures in eight games this season. He's not quite yet playing up to the standard of his 4-year, $98 million extension, but Sweat's been much improved lately and he deserves credit for that.
4. Tremaine Edmunds (Last week: Not ranked)
How about another under-appreciated defender? Tremaine Edmunds has been something of a Swiss army knife on defense this year, doing a little bit of everything. Even when the overall defensive performance is poor, Edmunds is generally the exception. He finished Sunday with a team-high 9 total tackles and an interception that should have been ruled a touchdown, which would have iced the game.
Edmunds is now up to four interceptions on the season, tied with fellow Bear Kevin Byard III and Jacksonville's Devin Lloyd for most in the league in 2025.
5. Caleb Williams (Last week: Not ranked)
After sliding down these rankings following back-to-back awful performances, Williams finds himself back in the Top 5, but just barely. While he didn't always look comfortable against Cincinnati's pass rush, he still outdueled Joe Flacco on a windy day in Cincinnati, completing 20-of-34 pass attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns. On top of that, Williams hauled in his first-ever touchdown reception on a trick play designed by Ben Johnson.
Williams is now back on track to becoming Chicago's first ever 4,000-yard passer, which has to be music to Bears fans ears. On his current pace, Williams would finish the season with 4,071 yards and 26 touchdown passes. While not exactly MVP-caliber numbers, Bears fans would be more than happy with a season like that from their franchise quarterback.