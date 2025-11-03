Ben Johnson has 5-word message for Bears after incredible Week 9 win over Bengals
The 2025 Chicago Bears certainly seem to have a knack for late-game theatrics. Three of their five wins so far have either come down to the final play of the game, but their thrilling back-and-forth win over the Bengals in a wild Week 9 finish left fans speechless. This was a game that saw eight total lead changes, including two in the final minute of regulation, putting Bears fans through an emotional roller coaster from start to finish.
Two game balls went to Bears rookies for their huge role in this win: Kyle Monangai and his 176 rushing yards, and Colston Loveland, who put up 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner on an electric catch and run up the middle.
Ben Johnson was fired up after a win like that in the locker room, and he should be. Some NFL fans and analysts may try to downplay Chicago's Week 9 win as nothing to be proud of. People will say 'it's just the Bengals' or 'the Bears should have lost anyway'. But Johnson will not brook any such talk and he cautioned his players against listening to this kind of nay-saying.
In the locker room after the game, before handing out any game balls or leading his 'good, better, best' chant, Johnson had a simple message for his players: don't apologize for a win.
No win comes easy in the NFL
Every win in this league deserves to be celebrated. Pretty or ugly, close or a blowout, wins are wins. This isn't college, where the quality of your opponent factors into the playoffs. The only thing that matters is winning, and that's exactly what the Bears keep finding a way to do so far this season.
Unfortunately for the Bears, the NFC North is absolutely loaded and is the only division where every team is .500 or better. Even at 5-3, the Bears sit at third in the division standings and just outside of the NFL playoff picture, if the season ended today. They've got a tough stretch of games coming up now and a chance to prove to everyone that they are the real deal.