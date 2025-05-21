SI

Ben Johnson Explains Why He's 'Not a Big Tush Push Guy'

Ryan Phillips

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson walks the field during rookie minicamp.
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson walks the field during rookie minicamp. / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Don't count Ben Johnson among those who will use the tush push moving forward.

The new Chicago Bears head coach was asked about the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play after the NFL's vote to ban it failed on Wednesday. He didn't seem to be interested in incorporating the tush push into his team's offense.

"Man, I tell you what, does it become an explosive play ever? Have you ever seen a tush push become an explosive play? I like explosive plays. I like big plays," Johnson said at a press conference. "So I'm not a big tush push guy myself."

With Johnson's offense leading the way, the Detroit Lions led the NFL in points per game during the 2024 season, averaging 33.2. It's safe to say he knows what he's doing on that side of the ball.

Johnson's new quarterback, Caleb Williams, and his team's new trio of interior offensive linemen would seem to be a great fit for the tush push, but it appears unlikely they'll be used that way. The Bears hired Johnson away from his gig as offensive coordinator of the Lions this offseason.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL