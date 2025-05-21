Ben Johnson Explains Why He's 'Not a Big Tush Push Guy'
Don't count Ben Johnson among those who will use the tush push moving forward.
The new Chicago Bears head coach was asked about the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play after the NFL's vote to ban it failed on Wednesday. He didn't seem to be interested in incorporating the tush push into his team's offense.
"Man, I tell you what, does it become an explosive play ever? Have you ever seen a tush push become an explosive play? I like explosive plays. I like big plays," Johnson said at a press conference. "So I'm not a big tush push guy myself."
With Johnson's offense leading the way, the Detroit Lions led the NFL in points per game during the 2024 season, averaging 33.2. It's safe to say he knows what he's doing on that side of the ball.
Johnson's new quarterback, Caleb Williams, and his team's new trio of interior offensive linemen would seem to be a great fit for the tush push, but it appears unlikely they'll be used that way. The Bears hired Johnson away from his gig as offensive coordinator of the Lions this offseason.