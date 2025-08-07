SI

Ben Johnson Flips Bears' Offense, Defense for Fun Practice Wrinkle

Which Chicago unit came out on top?

Patrick Andres

Caleb Williams worked with an unusual cast of characters Thursday.
Caleb Williams worked with an unusual cast of characters Thursday. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Years and years ago, in football's infancy, every player played both ways. The pace of the game was slower, and teams ran fewer plays, so 11 men were left to make sense of the era's extreme violence.

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears ever so briefly and with considerably less violence returned to their single-platoon roots.

Throwing an apparent just-for-kicks wrinkle into the Bears' 11-on-11 practice, coach Ben Johnson switched his offense and defense on the final rep of a session. Only quarterback Caleb Williams, clad in a red non-contact jersey, retained his normal position.

Williams dropped back and threw a quick out-route to cornerback Nick McCloud—also a wide receiver in high school in Rock HIll, S.C., once upon a time. Beating wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus—also a high school defensive back in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood—McCloud picked up a first down.

Watch a video taken by Chicago's Sleeper affiliate here, which includes the defense celebrating its offensive success.

The Bears are scheduled to open preseason play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins—in 2025, not 1948.

