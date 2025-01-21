Ben Johnson Given Standing Ovation On First Day As Bears Coach
Considering how their season cratered and how much of Caleb Williams's potential was left on the table during his rookie season, the Chicago Bears are understandably thrilled with the ability to entice Ben Johnson away from the Detroit Lions.
There's a decent argument to be made that Johnson is the most-hyped offensive coordinator to enjoy the fruits of the coaching carousel, and after two years of intense pursuit by many interested parties, he decided to take his talents elsewhere in the division.
It's no surprise that the first-time head coach was given a hero's welcome upon arriving to Bears headquarters for the first time on Tuesday.
That's a lot of energy, but it matches the moment because Johnson is a far more exciting hire than what the organization has gone with the past several times they've had an opportunity to make a splash.
Throw in the fact that he's bringing with him a thorough understanding of how a division rival works from the inside, fresh legs at age 38 with the potential to be a long-term success and, well, the intensely creative attack he's overseen and it makes all the sense in the world that people are fired up.