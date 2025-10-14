Ben Johnson Seemed to Shade Troy Aikman for Critical Commentary in Bears' Win
The Bears escaped Washington, D.C. with a 25–24 victory on Monday, earning the win after a late fumble by Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels gave them the chance to drive down and kick the game-winning field goal.
It wasn't the prettiest effort from quarterback Caleb Williams and Chicago—who blew an early 13-point lead—but they avoided turning the ball over and came back to win the game. Even so, ESPN commentator Troy Aikman seemed notably critical of Williams and the Bears as he called the game.
The day after the game, Johnson joined ESPN Chicago where he was greeted by host Jeff Joniak saying, "Back-to-back road wins, a road Monday nighter and a conference win, so that's a triple whammy."
Johnson seemed to then shade Aikman as he responded, saying, "I think you said it best. I love that perspective. It sounded like from that game the other night, a few people weren't particularly pleased with how we are winning right now. I woke up this morning and my kids were watching the second half before school, so I heard some of the commentary. In this league, any way you can find a way to win is a big deal."
While Johnson did not specifically state Aikman's name, he did not appear pleased with some of the commentary that took place in the Bears' win.
Later on Monday during his presser, Johnson was asked whether he was surprised by the tone Aikman used. "Maybe I just had it on mute," Johnson initially replied, before adding, "Listen, you want respect in this league, you got to go earn it. So, that's where we're at right now. We need to go earn that respect from not only the rest of the teams in the NFL, but everybody, so that's where we are."