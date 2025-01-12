Ben Roethlisberger Shared a Very Sad Beach-Side Reaction to Steelers’ Loss to Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost 28–14 to the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's wild-card game, marking the team's sixth straight playoff loss. It's been a sad few years for Steelers fans in the postseason, to say the least.
The quarterback who started that playoff losing streak during the 2017 season, Ben Roethlisberger, posted a pretty funny video to express his sadness for his former team after Saturday's loss.
Roethlisberger was shown in a video looking longingly at the beach while the song "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie plays in the background. While Roethlisberger doesn't say anything in the video, his facial expressions and the fact that he's holding a beer in his hand says enough.
The video perfectly describes how Steelers fans feel when waking up on Sunday.
Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl titles during his 18-year career with the team. He posted a 13–10 playoff record in 12 playoff appearances in that span.