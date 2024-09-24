Bengals, Commanders Achieve Rare Feat Not Seen Since 1940 in 'MNF' Clash
The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders combined to accomplish a feat no two teams had in more than 80 years.
During their clash on Monday Night Football, neither the Bengals nor the Commanders turned the ball over or punted. It was the first game with no turnovers or punts since 1940. That is crazy.
The Commanders won the game 38–33 and had eight possessions during the contest. In the first half, they scored touchdowns on their first three possessions before running one play at the end of the half to kill the clock. In the second half, they scored a touchdown on their first possession, a field goal on the second, had a touchdown on the third and then ran out the clock on their final possession.
The Bengals had seven possessions on the night. Four of those came in the first half, they scored a touchdown to open things, missed a field goal on their second possession, then made field goals on their third and fourth possessions. In the second half they scored touchdowns on all three of their possessions.
For the entire game, the only possessions that didn't end in points were the Bengals' missed field goal, and the Commanders' two possessions to kill the clock at the end of each half.
Zero punts. Zero turnovers. That's some remarkable offense.
In an interesting twist, this is the second game in a row the Commanders haven't punted. So punter Tress Way has just been relaxing on the sidelines waiting for a call. None has come.