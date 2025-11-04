Bengals-Cowboys Trade Grades: Jerry Jones Adds Defensive Help
For the second time in his life, Logan Wilson will be playing for the Cowboys. Only this time, it won’t be the University of Wyoming, but America’s Team.
On Tuesday morning, only hours before the NFL’s trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET, the Bengals sent linebacker Logan Wilson to the Cowboys in exchange for an unknown return. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cincinnati had been seeking a sixth-round pick for Wilson.
Wilson, 29, had requested a trade earlier this season after falling out of favor with new defensive coordinator Al Golden. The Bengals played Wilson at least 97% of their defensive snaps over the previous three years, but in 2025, that number has dipped to 67% with the emergence of second-round pick Demetrius Knight Jr. over the past month.
Cowboys
Wilson is an upgrade in the middle, even if he’s slowed down some. Last year, he posted 104 tackles, four quarterback hits and a pair of forced fumbles in 11 games. This season, Wilson has totaled 46 tackles and four passes defensed across eight games on the league’s worst defense in both yards and points allowed.
All that said, Dallas shouldn’t be giving up any draft capital. The Cowboys are 3–5–1, especially after losing at home on Monday night to the Cardinals. Dallas sits in purgatory, too talented to completely bottom out while also having far too many holes on its roster to legitimately compete for a playoff spot.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones can’t seem to commit to either direction. This offseason, he extended tight end Jake Ferguson on a four-year, $52 million deal. He also traded a third-round pick for receiver George Pickens before trading away All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Wilson is an upgrade, but he’s also an aging player who doesn’t move the needle for Jones and his 31st-ranked defense. He’s signed through 2027 with cap hits of $6 and $6.6 million. Not cheap.
Grade: D
Bengals
Cincinnati might as well strip its team down and start acquiring draft capital, so it’s a smart move by longtime general manager Duke Tobin.
The Bengals had already moved on from Wilson, whose snaps had significantly decreased. Cincinnati also saves money, eating $4 million in dead cap after this season, but getting back $13.7 million in cap space.
For Tobin, this should be the first of many trades. Cincinnati should be attempting to unload a horde of defenders off the league’s worst unit, one giving up 33.3 points per game. The Bengals are reportedly seeking a first-round pick for defensive end and pending free agent Trey Hendrickson. If Tobin lowers the price to a more reasonable ask of a Day 2 pick, Hendrickson could bring Cincinnati some value.
The Bengals should also be trying to move off some secondary pieces, including corners Cam Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill and safety Geno Stone. While Hill and Stone wouldn’t net a return larger than a late-round pick, and Taylor-Britt potentially a mid-rounder, it’s wise for Cincinnati to commit to a complete teardown.