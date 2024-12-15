Bengals Defender Turns Scoop-and-Score Into Touchback After Celebrating Too Early
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle made an unfortunate mistake he will never forget on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
Late in the third quarter, the Bengals defense forced a fumble out of Titans running back Tony Pollard. Battle was able to scoop the ball clean, and was running towards pay dirt for what should have been the first touchdown of his NFL career.
But just before Battle crossed the plane, he moved the ball, bobbled it, and lost control, ultimately fumbling out of the end zone. That’s right folks—touchback.
While it’s a brutal mistake from Battle, he at least can rest easy that the Bengals largely had the game in hand, carrying a 31-14 lead at the time of the turnover.
Still, that’s not a replay that Battle and the rest of the Bengals defense is going to enjoy going over this week in film study.