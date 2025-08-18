Bengals Hosting Veteran OL As Team Seeks Additional Protection for Joe Burrow
The Cincinnati Bengals are still looking to put the final touches on their offensive line ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The team is reportedly set to workout a veteran guard this week as it looks to fortify the unit before the season opener against the Browns.
The Bengals are reportedly hosting longtime NFL guard Dalton Risner on Tuesday, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Cincinnati is seeking to enhance its protection of Joe Burrow, who is coming off an MVP-caliber season despite the team missing out on the playoffs. They could add an experienced security blanket up front in the former of Risner if the visit goes well.
Risner, 30, is a six-year veteran who spent the 2024 campaign with the Vikings. He started 19 games and made 25 appearances in Minnesota over the last two seasons. Prior to that, he'd played the previous four years for the Broncos, who drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Kansas State.
With 81 career games under his belt, Risner would be a solid addition in the trenches for Cincinnati.