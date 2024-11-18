SI

Bengals' Ja’Marr Chase Celebrates Touchdown vs. Chargers With NSFW Gesture

The All-Pro wide receiver may be getting fined for this one.

Mike Kadlick

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase celebrates a touchdown in the end zone against the Los Angeles Chargers. / Screenshot via NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals cut the Los Angeles Chargers' lead to 27–13 on Sunday night with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a Ja'Marr Chase touchdown.

The score, a four-yard dart from Joe Burrow on fourth-and-goal, was rather anticlimactic given LA's lead—but that didn't stop Chase from celebrating with what many would consider an inappropriate, NSFW gesture.

There's a good chance the 24-year-old will receive a fine from the league for that one.

Heading into Sunday night, Chase led the NFL in both yards (981) and touchdowns (10), and has helped Joe Burrow become the NFL's leader in passing yards.

The Bengals, however, haven't had much team success to match it. They entered Sunday night with a 4-6 record and losers of two of their last three.

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

