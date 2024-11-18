Bengals' Ja’Marr Chase Celebrates Touchdown vs. Chargers With NSFW Gesture
The Cincinnati Bengals cut the Los Angeles Chargers' lead to 27–13 on Sunday night with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a Ja'Marr Chase touchdown.
The score, a four-yard dart from Joe Burrow on fourth-and-goal, was rather anticlimactic given LA's lead—but that didn't stop Chase from celebrating with what many would consider an inappropriate, NSFW gesture.
There's a good chance the 24-year-old will receive a fine from the league for that one.
Heading into Sunday night, Chase led the NFL in both yards (981) and touchdowns (10), and has helped Joe Burrow become the NFL's leader in passing yards.
The Bengals, however, haven't had much team success to match it. They entered Sunday night with a 4-6 record and losers of two of their last three.