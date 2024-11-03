SI

Bengals Rookie a Surprising Healthy Scratch After Week of Praise From Coaches

Stephen Douglas

Jermaine Burton making his second catch of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jermaine Burton making his second catch of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jermaine Burton was supposed to be a big part of the Cincinnati Bengals game plan for their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead he's a healthy scratch after reportedly not showing up at practice on Saturday, according to OnSI's James Rapien.

The Athletic is also reporting that Burton is a surpise inactive and there is no injury involved. The situation "will be addressed after the game." NFL insiders do not sound optimistic about what will be revealed.

The timing could not be worse for Burton. He had his first catch since Week 2 in the Bengals loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. With Tee Higgins missing this week's game with injury, Burton was going to be a bigger part of the gameplan. During practice this week Burton was praised by coaches and quarterback Joe Burrow, inspiring an article on the team's official website on Saturday.

Burton played college football at Georgia and Alabama. Character issues were raised when he appeared to hit a female fan who was rushing the field after Tennessee upset the Crimson Tide last October. The Bengals took Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft and "felt really good about the pick" at the time.

Burton has two catches in seven games in his rookie season.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

