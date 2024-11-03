Bengals Rookie a Surprising Healthy Scratch After Week of Praise From Coaches
Jermaine Burton was supposed to be a big part of the Cincinnati Bengals game plan for their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead he's a healthy scratch after reportedly not showing up at practice on Saturday, according to OnSI's James Rapien.
The Athletic is also reporting that Burton is a surpise inactive and there is no injury involved. The situation "will be addressed after the game." NFL insiders do not sound optimistic about what will be revealed.
The timing could not be worse for Burton. He had his first catch since Week 2 in the Bengals loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. With Tee Higgins missing this week's game with injury, Burton was going to be a bigger part of the gameplan. During practice this week Burton was praised by coaches and quarterback Joe Burrow, inspiring an article on the team's official website on Saturday.
Burton played college football at Georgia and Alabama. Character issues were raised when he appeared to hit a female fan who was rushing the field after Tennessee upset the Crimson Tide last October. The Bengals took Burton in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft and "felt really good about the pick" at the time.
Burton has two catches in seven games in his rookie season.