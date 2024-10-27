SI

Bengals' Joe Burrow Freaked Out at Referees For Allowing Eagles Substitution

The star quarterback was hopping mad that he didn't get a play off.

Liam McKeone

Joe Burrow was quite unhappy with the refs
Joe Burrow was quite unhappy with the refs / NFL on CB
In this story:

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon in an inter-conference matchup that feels fairly important after a tough start to the 2024 season for both sides. The intensity matched that feeling and it didn't take long at all for frustration to boil over on the field.

In the first quarter the Bengals wanted to run a hurry-up offense and snap the ball before the Eagles' defense had a chance to settle in. But the referees didn't allow Cincinnati to do that, ruling Philly had to be given the chance to substitute before letting play resume. This got quarterback Joe Burrow literally hopping mad as he yelled at the refs in a heated moment early on.

Here's what appears to have happened. The defense is only allowed to interrupt a hurry-up offense and sub in new players if the offense also makes a substitution. From the explanation of Charles Davis in the above clip, a Bengals player initially ran onto the field to substitute but went back to the bench before actually making the sub. The officials ruled that counted as an opportunity for the defense to make a substitution and got Burrow up in arms.

Early controversy in Cincinnati.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL