Bengals' Joe Burrow Freaked Out at Referees For Allowing Eagles Substitution
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon in an inter-conference matchup that feels fairly important after a tough start to the 2024 season for both sides. The intensity matched that feeling and it didn't take long at all for frustration to boil over on the field.
In the first quarter the Bengals wanted to run a hurry-up offense and snap the ball before the Eagles' defense had a chance to settle in. But the referees didn't allow Cincinnati to do that, ruling Philly had to be given the chance to substitute before letting play resume. This got quarterback Joe Burrow literally hopping mad as he yelled at the refs in a heated moment early on.
Here's what appears to have happened. The defense is only allowed to interrupt a hurry-up offense and sub in new players if the offense also makes a substitution. From the explanation of Charles Davis in the above clip, a Bengals player initially ran onto the field to substitute but went back to the bench before actually making the sub. The officials ruled that counted as an opportunity for the defense to make a substitution and got Burrow up in arms.
Early controversy in Cincinnati.