Cameras Captured Bengals Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins's Fired-Up Reaction to Beating Broncos in OT

What a game it was for these two.

Mike Kadlick

Burrow and Higgins went off in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Broncos.
Burrow and Higgins went off in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Broncos. / Screenshot via @NFL on X.
It took nearly all of overtime, but the Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 30-24 win over the Broncos.

The victory—which ended on a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to wide receiver Tee Higgins—brings Cincinnati to 8–8 on the year with one game left to play.

After the game, NFL Media cameras captured this awesomely pure reaction between the two players. Check it out:

The Bengals' QB-WR duo put together an elite performance on Saturday afternoon. Burrow finished the game 39-of-49 passing for 412 yards and three touchdowns (all to Higgins), while adding 25 yards on the ground and a score. As for Higgins, he hauled in 11 catches for 131 yards and the aforementioned three trips to the endzone.

Now 8–8 and riding a four-game winning streak, Cincinnati will take on the 10–6 Steelers next weekend to try and get back to the postseason for a third time in four years. The game will kick off from Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium, with the date and time still TBD.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

