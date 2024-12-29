Cameras Captured Bengals Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins's Fired-Up Reaction to Beating Broncos in OT
It took nearly all of overtime, but the Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive on Saturday afternoon thanks to a 30-24 win over the Broncos.
The victory—which ended on a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to wide receiver Tee Higgins—brings Cincinnati to 8–8 on the year with one game left to play.
After the game, NFL Media cameras captured this awesomely pure reaction between the two players. Check it out:
The Bengals' QB-WR duo put together an elite performance on Saturday afternoon. Burrow finished the game 39-of-49 passing for 412 yards and three touchdowns (all to Higgins), while adding 25 yards on the ground and a score. As for Higgins, he hauled in 11 catches for 131 yards and the aforementioned three trips to the endzone.
Now 8–8 and riding a four-game winning streak, Cincinnati will take on the 10–6 Steelers next weekend to try and get back to the postseason for a third time in four years. The game will kick off from Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium, with the date and time still TBD.