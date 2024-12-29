Broncos Force Overtime on Outrageous Marvin Mims Jr. Touchdown in Game's Final Seconds
With Saturday's Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos game tied 17-17 with 2:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw a bad interception that seemed destined to doom Denver to a tough road loss. With less than 10 seconds left in the game he more than made up for it, with a huge assist from wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.
The Bengals drove 59 yards down the field, taking the lead on a one-yard quarterback sneak from Nix's counterpart Joe Burrow. Cincinnati left too much time on the clock for the young Denver gunslinger, however, who hit Courtland Sutton on a pair of chunk plays to move into Bengals territory.
On fourth-and-1 from the Cincinnati 25, Nix went deep for Marvin Mims Jr., who hauled in a miraculous touchdown between a pair of Bengals defenders. Officials upheld the ruling after a review, and Wil Lutz knocked through the extra point to tie the game at 24, sending it to overtime.
The touchdown pass was Nix's third of the day, and second to Mims, who has seven receptions for 104 yards to lead Denver.
The Broncos have the ball to begin overtime. Saturday's game is being broadcast on NFL Network.