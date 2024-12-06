New Bengals Kicker Will be Sharing Sideline With Girlfriend on 'MNF' vs. Cowboys
The upcoming Monday Night Football showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals means a bit more to kicker Cade York.
York, in his third season since being selected by the Cleveland Browns in 2022, revealed to the media Thursday that he is dating Zoe Dale, a member of the Cowboys' cheerleading team.
Dale, in her second season as a Cowboys cheerleader, will be at AT&T Stadium on Monday night cheering on the other sideline while her boyfriend Cade kicks for the Bengals.
It’s a whirlwind turn of events for York, who just signed with the Bengals this week to step in for the injured Evan McPherson.
"My girlfriend is actually a cheerleader for the Cowboys," York said. "And she got baptized this Sunday. ... Literally the next day, I get a call that I'm going to work out for the Bengals, and they are playing [the Cowboys] on Monday. I was like, 'Well Zoey, I will see you at home no matter what.'
Although Dale will be wearing Cowboys colors on the sidelines, she'll be pulling for the guys in orange—when the special teams units are out, at least.
"She's going to be cheering for me," York said for a smile. "But yes, we'll both be there. She already told me—second quarter and fourth quarter are when she's on the visiting side."
York has bounced around in his three years in the NFL. He was released by the Browns in 2023 after making just 75% of his field-goal attempts. After spending last season on a couple of practice squads, he landed with the Washington Commanders for one game this season and missed both field-goal attempts.
But now with McPherson on injured reserve, York has a chance to get his kicking career back on track in Dallas. And he can do it in front of his girlfriend at AT&T Stadium.