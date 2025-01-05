Bengals Lineman's Respectful Move After Joe Burrow Got Injured Loved By NFL Fans
He kept a watchful eye over his quarterback.
Joe Burrow had a scary moment during Saturday night's Cincinnati Bengals win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when he suffered a head injury while being sacked in the third quarter.
Thankfully for Burrow, who had a monster season for the Bengals but now has to wait to get some help to make the postseason, the injury wasn't too serious and he was later able to return to action after being checked out by doctors on the sideline.
Burrow received immediate treatment on the field from the team's training staff and one of his offensive lineman, Ted Karras, was seen taking a knee and not moving until his QB was able get up and walk off the field.
Check out this respectful move from Karras:
Fans loved it:
