Bengals Lose DE Trey Hendrickson to Hip Injury Against Jets
The Bengals found a much-needed confidence boost in the early going against the Jets Sunday, jumping out to a 24–13 lead in the first half, but they lost a defensive star in the process.
Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out of the Bengals' game against New York with a hip injury, the team announced Sunday afternoon.
Hendrickson, 30, left the contest with one tackle. The Florida Atlantic product has recorded four sacks and 16 total tackles on the season.
Coming off a career year, Hendrickson and Cincinnati endured a tense contract dispute this offseason; it ended with the Bengals raising his salary by $14 million for the season. Still, he can hit free agency next year and has been the subject of trade speculation.
Hendrickson has made four Pro Bowls with Cincinnati, and in '24 led the league with 17.5 sacks. That effort landed him on the All-Pro team, and he was runner-up for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award.