SI

Bengals Release Veteran on Offense Who Started 50 Games in Three Years

His release clears up $10.2 million in cap space.

Madison Williams

Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa plays during a game.
Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Cappa plays during a game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran guard Alex Cappa on Monday after he started in all 50 regular season games he played in as a Bengal since joining the team in 2022.

Cappa had a $10.2 million cap number, giving the Bengals some money to work with while they consider re-signing some of their other star offensive players, including Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Despite starting in all the regular season games as a Bengal, Cappa did suffer an ankle injury in the team's final game of the 2022 season, before their playoff run. He would miss all of Cincinnati's postseason games that year, in which the Bengals reached the AFC championship before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cappa was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 in the third round. He played four seasons there, but unfortunately didn't get to play in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory game as he suffered a fractured ankle in the wild-card round.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL