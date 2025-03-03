Bengals Release Veteran on Offense Who Started 50 Games in Three Years
The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran guard Alex Cappa on Monday after he started in all 50 regular season games he played in as a Bengal since joining the team in 2022.
Cappa had a $10.2 million cap number, giving the Bengals some money to work with while they consider re-signing some of their other star offensive players, including Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Despite starting in all the regular season games as a Bengal, Cappa did suffer an ankle injury in the team's final game of the 2022 season, before their playoff run. He would miss all of Cincinnati's postseason games that year, in which the Bengals reached the AFC championship before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cappa was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018 in the third round. He played four seasons there, but unfortunately didn't get to play in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory game as he suffered a fractured ankle in the wild-card round.