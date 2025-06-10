Bengals Rookie Shemar Stewart Still Not Practicing Amid Contract Dispute
The Cincinnati Bengals are already without star defensive end Trey Hendrickson at this week's mandatory minicamp, and now rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart will miss the start of camp as he still waits to sign his contract, The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway reported.
Stewart has yet to begin practicing with the Bengals as he continues to negotiate his rookie contract. It was previously reported that the first-round pick wouldn't practice until the contract dispute was figured out, and, as of Tuesday morning, a contract had not been agreed upon. Stewart will still be present at the minicamp, but will just watch from the sidelines instead of participating.
Stewart is the only known rookie to be missing mandatory minicamp this week.
A few weeks ago, it was reported that the the hold-up seemed to be regarding Stewart's training camp roster bonus, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio shared. This bonus would help Stewart receive more of his pay earlier in the year in future seasons.
The Bengals have dealt with various contract disputes this offseason, Stewart included. Hendrickson is arguably the biggest story on the team, though, as the four-time Pro Bowler has been very vocal about his frustrations with the team regarding negotiations. Cincinnati did retain key offensive weapons Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with big contract extensions earlier in the offseason.