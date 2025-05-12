Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Issues Public Statement Amid Contract Dispute
Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is frustrated with the state of his contract.
Hendrickson is looking for a new deal after posting a league-best 17.5 sacks last season, and the Bengals granted him permission to seek a trade in March if a contract extension could not be reached. It's now mid-May, and not only has Hendrickson not been traded, but he hasn't gotten anywhere with the team on an extension.
Hendrickson vented his frustrations publicly in a statement to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"No communication has taken place between my camp and the organization post-draft," Hendrickson said. "The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level. Coaches are aware of these past conversations. Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating. I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that's hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals."
The Bengals prioritized new contracts with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason, both of whom have been signed long-term, but a deal has not yet been reached with Hendrickson.
As the star defensive end seeks leverage, it will be interesting to see if both sides are able to come to terms on an agreement (or a trade) with public pressure being utilized as a negotiating ploy as the offseason continues.