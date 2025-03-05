Bengals DE Sam Hubbard Announces Retirement at Age 29
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard took to social media on Wednesday afternoon and announced his retirement from the NFL.
Here's a look at what the 29-year-old wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter), relaying the news:
"In my heart, I know that I gave this game, this team, and this city everything that I had. That is why today, with great pride, I am announcing that I am moving on from my playing career in the NFL and entering the next chapter of my life.
"As a kid growing up in Southwest Ohio, Cincinnati has always been, and will always be, home to my family and me. I bled orange and black before l ever put on a Bengals jersey. The journey that took me from a high school lacrosse player up 71-North to become a defensive end at The Ohio State University and back home again as a Bengals third-round pick in 2018, is something for which I am grateful for every day.
"From a draft pick to a starter, a 4x captain, and a guy who made a few plays along the way, we accomplished things that will never be forgotten. Breaking the 31-year playoff win drought, winning an AFC championship, back-to-back AFC North championships, a trip to the Super Bowl, and countless other memories. I woke up every day determined to give the fans something they could be proud of, cheer, and unite behind.
"This city gave me a purpose beyond football. Through the Sam Hubbard Foundation, l've tried to lift up Cincinnati the way you've lifted me. Your support and the impact we have had together have shown me that community and love outweigh any trophy. Being nominated twice for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is my proudest accomplishment. I won't be going anywhere, and we are still just getting started.
"What's next? Although it is the end of my playing career, I view this as a new beginning. A new chapter to explore other business opportunities, further the mission of The Sam Hubbard Foundation, focus on my health and family and also take on new challenges.
"I want to send a sincere thank you to my teammates, coaches, trainers, support staff, Bengals ownership, and the NFL for everything you all have done for me. I could not have done any of this alone.
"To the fans—Who Dey Nation—I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud.
"To play my entire career in one uniform is incredibly special to me, and I am a Bengal for life, always have been and always will be.
Sam Hubbard #94 | 'The Cincinnati Kid"'
Dubbed "The Cincinnati Kid," Hubbard grew up in Cincy before attending Ohio State from 2014 to '17. Following a 17-sack career with the Buckeyes, he was drafted by the Bengals with the 77th pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and spent his eight-year NFL stint in the city he was raised in.
Leaving the game at just 29 years old, Hubbard finishes his career with 398 total tackles, 38.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, 16 passes defensed and one interception.