Bengals Sign Reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year

St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler (88) runs towards the endzone to score a touchdown against the Seattle Sea Dragons during the second half at Lumen Field.
The Cincinnati Bengals are buffing up the wide receivers room ahead of the 2024 NFL season, bringing in the reigning UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler, per a team announcement on Friday.

Last season with the St. Louis Battlehawks, Butler racked up 652 receiving yards, the most in the UFL, and five receiving touchdowns, which was tied for second in the league. He added 45 receptions on the year, in what was a strong campaign for the former fourth-round NFL draft pick.

Butler played college football at Iowa State, where he caught 101 receptions across his final two seasons. During that span, he racked up 2,015 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.

He was drafted in 2019 during the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals but never featured in a game. Butler latched on with the Philadelphia Eagles in '20 and made two appearances but never caught a pass, receiving just one target.

That was his only shot in the NFL, until the Bengals came calling this offseason. Now, he'll head to Cincinnati on a prove-it deal as he looks to stick around in the league.

