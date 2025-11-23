SI

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Patriots

He was carted off the field.

Madison Williams

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion.
Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has been ruled out for the remainder of Cincinnati’s game vs. the Patriots on Sunday. Higgins has a concussion, the team announced.

Higgins was attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter as New England cornerback Carlton Davis III was covering him. Davis brought him down, and Higgins appeared to land pretty hard on his head.

Medical staff attended to Higgins on the field, and he ended up being carted to the locker room.

The Bengals were already without their top receiver on Sunday, Ja’Marr Chase, as he was suspended for one contest after spitting at Jalen Ramsey last weekend. Now, Cincinnati loses its second top receiver with an injury.

Higgins had five catches for 31 yards before exiting Sunday’s contest.

